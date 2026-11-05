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Central DeKalb fire district responds to 27 calls in October
By KTTN News,4 days ago
The Central DeKalb County Fire Protection District responded to 27 calls for service in October 2026, with 19 volunteer firefighters answering calls throughout the month. Emergency responses included a combine fire, a mower fire, vehicle crashes, and medical emergencies requiring first responders. Firefighters also provided mutual aid outside the district for a grass fire and a reported possible structure fire.