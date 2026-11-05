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What kind of business would you like to see more of in the Riverdale area?
By Alexa Lewis,3 days ago
In previous polling and reporting by The Press, a common theme emerged: locals have ideas about what should go in the area’s vacant storefronts. In this week’s opinion poll, we asked respondents to share those ideas, and let us know what spaces, goods or services would make the Riverdale area even better. Participants in the poll chose between retail shops, convenience stores, restaurants, specialty grocers, pharmacies and third spaces, which can include community gathering spaces such as bookshops and cafes. Respondents could also choose “other” if they hope to see something different open nearby, and elaborate on their answers to provide a fuller picture.