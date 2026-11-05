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Calling on leaders to condemn Blanche’s assertion
By Readers react to towing articleeditorial,3 days ago
In light of U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche’s assertion that the separation of the Department of Justice and the executive branch is a myth and that he works for President Trump, it behooves the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who voted to confirm him — nearly all the Republican members of the committee — to publicly condemn the attorney general’s stance.