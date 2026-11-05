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‘The American Genocide’
By Readers react to towing articleeditorial,3 days ago
As repulsive, self-centered and delusional as our current president is, there are probably other worries that deserve more of our attention. One such issue is the end of our democracy as the billionaire class buys up almost all of our national media. Our elections are now inundated with their dark money, with over a billion dollars spent last year to buy off Congress, according to the New York Times.