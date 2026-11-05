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Unionville shooting kills 41-year-old man during domestic dispute
By KTTN News,5 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred during a domestic dispute at a residence in Unionville on Nov. 3, 2026. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control after the shooting in the 1600 block of Washington Street. Criminal investigators from Troop B responded to the residence. The sheriff’s office is assisting with the investigation.
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