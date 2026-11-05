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Chillicothe firefighters extinguish debris fire at former motel
By KTTN News,4 days ago
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a construction debris fire Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, at the site of a demolished motel. According to a department news release, firefighters arrived at 301 West Business 36 and discovered a burning pile of construction materials measuring approximately eight feet in diameter. No one was present at the property when crews arrived.