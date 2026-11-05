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Aurora posts first state tournament win since 2008
5 days ago
The makeup of Aurora’s 2026 volleyball roster wasn’t born yet the last time the Huskies won a state volleyball tournament game. That all changed Wednesday as Aurora pulled off the lone upset in terms of seeding on the day, as the No. 6 Huskies downed No. 3 Pierce in four sets, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25 and 25-22 from Pinnacle Bank Arena. The win for Aurora snapped what was a 16-match win streak for the Bluejays entering the state tournament.
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