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BREAKING: Indictments accuse man of murdering girlfriend, hiding body, abusing corpse
By Scott Lawrence,5 days ago
HARDIN COUNTY — A Hardin County grand jury has handed up three indictments against Daren Wayne Monk, accusing him of murdering his girlfriend, Julia Renee Carter, 46, concealing her body and committing disturbing acts of abuse against her corpse as investigators work to find and bring home the missing Kountze woman's remains.