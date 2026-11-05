undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HSA-eligible health plans in 2027: What to know about tax savings vs. higher deductibles
By Stephanie Dhue,5 days ago
For 2027, the HSA contribution limit is $4,500 for self-only coverage and $9,000 for family coverage. Compare premiums, the deductible, the out-of-pocket maximum, any employer HSA contribution and the cash you could need for unexpected bills before enrolling in a high-deductible health plan. Unused HSA money generally carries over, can...