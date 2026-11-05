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Frank Warren Responds To Tyson Fury Injury Rumors
By Boxing News 24 Desk,4 days ago
Frank Warren says he knows nothing about Tyson Fury picking up an injury in camp, leaving Frank Bruno’s recent claim completely unbacked ahead of the Anthony Joshua fight. Warren seemed surprised when asked about the talk surrounding Fury’s preparation for the December 11 date in Cardiff. He gave no support to the injury talk, though he stopped short of officially declaring Fury totally fit.