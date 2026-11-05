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Chase Harlan, Luke Fox will represent Dodgers in Fall Stars Game
By Eric Stephen,2 days ago
Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced rosters for the Fall Stars Game, with two Dodgers and the possibility of more for the All-Star Game for the Arizona Fall League. Third baseman Chase Harlan and pitcher Luke Fox were named to the National League roster for the Fall Stars Game, which will be played on Sunday night at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, a 5 p.m. PT game that will be carried by MLB Network.