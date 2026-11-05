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Red Sox Must Move Yoshida Before Roster Gets Too Crowded
By Melissa Fair,4 days ago
Before the 2023 season, the Boston Red Sox secured Masataka Yoshida with a five-year, $90 million contract in an effort to strengthen their offense. That big splash has not turned into the steady production fans needed, and the team now faces a tough decision this winter. Yoshida has just one year left on his contract, and the window to move him is closing fast.