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Mono County Appoints Nick Way as Emergency Management Director
By Press Release,4 days ago
MONO COUNTY, CA (November 5, 2026) — Mono County is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Way, MS, CFO, as the County’s new Emergency Management Director. Bringing more than 16 years of public safety, incident response, and executive leadership experience, Way steps into the role with deep-rooted personal and professional ties to Mono County communities.