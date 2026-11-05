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JetBlue and Florida Panthers Take Dedication to South Florida to New Heights with New Aircraft Design
By Florida Panthers PR,3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and the Florida Panthers today unveiled a new special-edition aircraft livery celebrating their expanded partnership and shared South Florida roots. Named 'Go Cats Go,' the Airbus A320 brings Panthers colors, logos and team history to the skies while broadly displaying JetBlue’s commitment to Florida.