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Pilar Gold Restarts Underground Mining in Brazil
3 days ago
Pilar Gold Inc. announced the restart of underground mining operations at its flagship Pilar de Goiás Desenvolvimento Mineral (PGDM) gold complex in Goiás, Brazil, marking a major milestone in the company’s return to production and preparations for a planned public listing in the first half of 2027. Following the completion of an extensive underground safety and infrastructure upgrade program and receipt of the necessary government approval, operations recommenced on October 20, 2026, with ore now being hauled from the underground workings.