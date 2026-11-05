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Coaches Corner Extra with Josh Stallings: Mohawk Warriors advance to Week 12 after dominant playoff win and unbeaten N10 title
By Crawford County Now Staff,5 days ago
SYCAMORE, OH (CRAWFORD COUNTY NOW) — The Mohawk High School football team is advancing to Week 12 of the Division VII playoffs, riding high after securing an undefeated 8-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference (N10) title and a dominant postseason win. Speaking on WQEL’s Coach’s Corner Extra with Josh Stallings,...