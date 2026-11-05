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The Observatory, A Viceroy Resort, Ushers in New Era of Luxury in Sun Valley, Idaho
By The Observatory, A Viceroy Resort,4 days ago
KETCHUM, IDAHO—A new chapter of luxury hospitality has arrived in Sun Valley with the official opening of The Observatory, A Viceroy Resort. Marking a defining moment for one of America’s most storied mountain destinations, the resort introduces a new expression of sophisticated, experience-driven hospitality to downtown Ketchum. More than two decades in the making, this retreat brings together world-class design, standout culinary experiences, transformative wellness and unparalleled access to the region’s breathtaking natural beauty, all beneath some of the clearest, most protected night skies in North America.