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Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation 2026 Tribal General Election Notice
By News Staff,4 days ago
Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Reservation 2026 Tribal General Election Notice. The General Council will assemble in an open meeting the night of the election at 7:00 p.m. after the closing of the polls. Candidates. Chairman:. Tera Hays. Stacey Mike. Vice-Chair:. Wilfred Nabahe. Kasey Wuester. Secretary:. – Neddeen Maddux. Treasurer:. – Marijanne...