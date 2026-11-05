undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sherritt Announces Temporary Layoffs in Canada
4 days ago
Sherritt International Corp. announced it will temporarily lay off 280 employees, representing nearly one-half of its Canadian workforce, as part of ongoing measures to preserve liquidity while the corporation works toward restoring metals refining operations at its Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta refinery. The temporary layoffs are expected to last about 90 days, although Sherritt said it may recall employees earlier based on operational needs.