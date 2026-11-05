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Update: Hollister Mayor, City Council elections too close to call
By Michael Moore,4 days ago
Candidates for Hollister Mayor and City Council are neck-and-neck with their opponents as results from the Nov. 3 general election trickle in. Former Councilmember Tim Burns holds a 22-vote lead over Tina Garza for Mayor, according to the San Benito County Registrar of Voters office. Burns has garnered 43.93%, or 1716 ballots, and Garza has received 43.37%, or 1,694 ballots. Candidate Scott McPhail has received 12.7% of the votes counted so far.