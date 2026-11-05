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The Drake Oak Brook’s Gardens Receive Four Environmental Stewardship Recognitions
By The Drake Oak Brook,4 days ago
OAK BROOK, ILL.—The Drake Oak Brook, Autograph Collection announced that its 20-acre grounds have earned four marquee environmental stewardship recognitions, making it the only hotel in North America to achieve this distinction. The accomplishment reflects the property’s commitment to preserving trees, protecting wildlife, and caring for its historic natural setting, while fostering opportunities for environmental engagement among guests and the broader community.