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VDA Telkonet & Cloudbeds Announce Strategic Partnership
By VDA Telkonet Cloudbeds,3 days ago
PORDENONE, ITALY & SAN DIEGO, CALIF.—VDA Telkonet, part of GEWISS Group and a provider of intelligent guestroom and energy management systems, and Cloudbeds, the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers who demand more, announced a strategic partnership to connect smart room automation with the Cloudbeds platform. The integration is designed to help hotels coordinate front-desk activity with in-room controls, bringing guest comfort and energy management into closer alignment with daily operations.