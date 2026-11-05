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Gov.-elect Hinojosa unveils Texas transition team, promises bipartisan leadership
By NBCDFW Staff,4 days ago
Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa introduced several members of her transition team Thursday, emphasizing her commitment to building a bipartisan administration and ensuring a smooth transfer of power from outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott. Hinojosa said her campaign had spent months meeting with experts to prepare for the transition and develop a...