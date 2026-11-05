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OpenAI debuts GPT-6 Cyber, touting better performance — and safety guardrails
By Derek B. Johnson,4 days ago
OpenAI announced a new cybersecurity-focused model Thursday, citing internal benchmark testing that shows improvements in vulnerability discovery, patch development and adherence to safety guardrails meant to block out-of-scope work. GPT-6 Cyber will first be available to a limited number of customers in OpenAI’s Daybreak Red program, which uses more advanced...