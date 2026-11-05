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Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war, court documents show
By The Associated Press,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents reveal President Donald Trump’s administration held secret talks with Iran about deporting Iranians during the ongoing war. The court documents unsealed Thursday show the Republican administration as recently as mid-October said it had plans to deport the Iranians through an unnamed third country, although it was unclear when it intended to do so. The judge in the case ordered the government to give the court 24-hour notice of any finalized plans to deport Iranians to Iran or to any other country and five days’ written notice before any such deportation is carried out.