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Man accused of shooting victim in back after argument with his ‘intimate partner,’ in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say
4 days ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday, more than two months after authorities said he shot another man in the back following an argument involving his “intimate partner” in northwest Miami-Dade County. According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Agustin Virgilio Arditi,...