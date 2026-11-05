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NTSB lays out investigation timeline after deadly Biscayne Bay helicopter crash
4 days ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Federal authorities provided more information Thursday about a helicopter crash in Biscayne Bay that left a pilot dead and two others hurt. The two people who survived were out of the hospital as of Thursday, having only suffered minor injuries when the chopper fell from the sky at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of the Nixon Beach sandbar, between the southern ends of Coral Gables and Key Biscayne.