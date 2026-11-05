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Agilent Launches 5987A MSD with GC Assist for Faster GC/MS Workflows
3 days ago
Agilent Technologies has launched the 5987A mass selective detector (MSD) with GC Assist, a single quadrupole GC mass spectrometry platform delivering a 25% faster scan rate, an order-of-magnitude dynamic range improvement, and integrated system intelligence. The release includes MassHunter 14 software, which introduces two new acquisition modes that together address a fundamental limitation in routine GC/MS workflows.