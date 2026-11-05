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Everllence and Babcock Sign MoU to Support Future Arrowhead 140 Programme
4 days ago
Everllence and Babcock International Group (Babcock), the defence company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership that will strengthen the delivery and future development of the globally successful Arrowhead frigate platform.. The two companies signed the MoU at Euronaval, the major, international, naval defence and...