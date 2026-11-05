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"A Slice of Orange" Author Nicola Ranson
By AMNW,5 days ago
A Slice of Orange: loving and leaving the Osho/Rajneesh cult is a tale of spiritual discovery that goes horribly wrong. In search of bliss and belonging, Nicola Ranson travels from her Canadian convent school to India, and then to the cult headquarters in Oregon where she was on security duty when the FBI uncovered the source of the largest domestic bioterrorism attack in modern U.S. history. Forty years later, she shares her deeply personal experiences of the free-love utopia that devolved into conspiracy, poisonings, and attempted murder. Join Nicola at the following book events: