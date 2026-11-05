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Coperni announces closure after dispute with majority shareholder
By Johann Smith,3 days ago
Coperni SAS ceased operations on November 4th, 2026, as confirmed by co-founders Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer. Tomorrow London Group had served as its majority shareholder and exclusive distributor since 2019. A Paris commercial court placed the company into receivership on June 11th, 2026. The financial terms of the closure were not disclosed.