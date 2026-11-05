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Chris Alexiuk Champions Open AI Through NVIDIA's Nemotron Models
By Iris Coleman,4 days ago
Chris Alexiuk, a senior product research engineer in deep learning at NVIDIA, is making waves in the AI community by championing open-source large language models (LLMs). Based in Toronto, Alexiuk specializes in helping developers build, fine-tune, evaluate, and deploy practical AI applications using open models. His advocacy for transparency in AI development is rooted in his belief that openness is essential for democratizing intelligence.