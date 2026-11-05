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Winneconne clerk challenges recall petitions, says incomplete forms void signatures
By Rachel Charniak,4 days ago
WINNECONNE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Winneconne school board clerk Kari Flagg argues the petitions seeking to recall two board members are invalid because, she says, the recall committees’ registration forms were incomplete and the signature-gathering period never legally began. Flagg’s attorney submitted a response with the Wisconsin Elections Commission...