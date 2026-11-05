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Waipahu's Food Festival Turns 20, Free Street Party Hits Saturday
By Josephine Liu,5 days ago
Waipahu's streets are about to smell like banh mi, taiyaki and ube ice cream as the Taste of Waipahu returns for its 20th year this Saturday, Nov. 7, running from 4 to 9 p.m. between Waipahu Depot and Hikimoe streets. The free event is expected to draw a crowd roughly the size of a small town, with vendors and live entertainment filling the closed-off stretch of road.
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