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Producer Riichiro Yamada seemingly disconfirms character for Virtua Fighter Crossroads
By Justin AdaptiveTrigger Gordon,5 days ago
Lionel Rafale was recently announced for Virtua Fighter Crossroads. It is widely believed that Lionel Rafale is the son of Lion Rafale, a character that debuted in Virtua Fighter 2, though this has yet to be confirmed officially. The confirmed characters thus far are Akira, Stella, Wolf Hawkfield, Pai Chan,...