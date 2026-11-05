undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carlstadt Pipeline Breach Attempt Via Sewer Triggers Bomb Squad Response
By Tariq Hassan,5 days ago
Someone tried to sneak into a restricted section of a major natural gas pipeline facility in Carlstadt, New Jersey early Wednesday morning by going through the sewer system, triggering a scramble of law enforcement resources including a bomb squad and K-9 unit. The attempt happened outside a field station for the Transco pipeline, a massive energy corridor that carries roughly 15% of the nation's natural gas from Texas to New York City.
3