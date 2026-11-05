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RINA & Petrobras €11M Contract for Subsea Engineering & Decommissioning
4 days ago
RINA, the global inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational group, has signed a three-year €11 million contract with Petrobras to support initiatives related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems. The project will involve engineering analyses and technical assessments designed to support decision-making on the management and planning of interventions in offshore infrastructure.