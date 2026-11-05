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Ocarina of Time Remake: Why Nintendo Is Learning from Its Past
By Marat Usupov,4 days ago
For Nintendo, revisiting Ocarina of Time is also a way to pass experience on to a new generation of developers. Producer Eiji Aonuma noticed that many members of the team had worked only on more recent Zelda games. He hopes rebuilding the original Ocarina of Time will help them understand the decisions behind the 1998 adventure and find ideas for future projects.