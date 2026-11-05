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Photo Gallery: The “Great” James Madison High School honors volleyball seniors
By Dallas Free Press Student Journalists,4 days ago
The “Great” James Madison High School community celebrated seniors Adysn Gorgee, Essence Lee, and Jaiden Bowman at a volleyball game on Tuesday, October 20. After a match against A+ Academy, the Lady Trojans were honored for their dedication to the team. The school community and band came out to support the athletes on their senior night.