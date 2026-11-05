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RWJBarnabas Health and Devils 5K draws nearly 3,000 in West Orange
By ROI-NJ Staff,4 days ago
Participants start the 10th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk. - courtesy/RWJBarnabas Health. Nearly 3,000 people took part in the 10th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk on Nov. 1 at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange, with the event having raised nearly $1.5 million for health programs and services across New Jersey.