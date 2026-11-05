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Trump-backed Schmutzler loses to Democrat Gabrianna Gratzol in Indiana senate race, AP projects
By WNDU Staff,5 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gabrianna Gratzol (D) is projected to become Indiana’s next District 11 state senator, defeating Republican Brian Schmutzler and giving the Democratic party another gain in the state legislature. Gratzol earned 51.4% of the vote and Schmutzler earned 48.6%, according to unofficial results reported by...
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