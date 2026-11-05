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East Tennessee woman sentenced for TennCare fraud, theft of services
By Josh Jarnagin,5 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County woman has been sentenced after being convicted of TennCare fraud. The Office of Inspector General (OIS) said 34-year-old Bridgett Garrett, of Vonore, was convicted of failing to report to TennCare that she no longer had custody of her child. As a result, she was convicted on one count of TennCare fraud and one count of theft of services.
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