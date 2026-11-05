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Gov. Evers, PSC Help Expand Access to High-Speed Internet for 428,000 Homes and Businesses in Unserved Communities
4 days ago
Governor and PSC announce $58 million in grants to continue administration's efforts to close the digital divide. MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), today announced that the PSC awarded nearly $58 million to expand access to high-speed internet in unserved communities through the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program. Gov. Evers and his administration have done more to expand access to high-speed internet in Wisconsin than any other administration in state history, and with the addition of these latest awards, since 2019, the Evers Administration will help more than 428,000 homes and businesses across the state access new or improved high-speed internet service.
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