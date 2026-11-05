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PlayStation Hits Record 127 Million September Users Despite PS Blackout and No Disc, No Buy Campaigns
3 days ago
Sony has reported record PlayStation engagement for September 2026, with monthly active users reaching 127 million accounts despite ongoing boycott campaigns targeting the company’s hardware and digital distribution policies. According to Sony’s latest earnings presentation, PlayStation monthly active users increased 7% compared to September 2025, setting a new record...