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HLS&R CALF SCRAMBLE PROGRESS SHOW COMING TO BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND
By Doug Brown,4 days ago
The 19th annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Calf Scramble Progress Show is coming to the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham this weekend. Participants include Texas 4-H and FFA members who successfully caught a calf during the 2026 RODEOHOUSTON Calf Scramble and received a $2,000 certificate to apply toward the purchase of a registered beef heifer or market steer to show at the 2027 Houston Livestock Show.