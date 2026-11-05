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Sony Will Have Memory Supply To Meet Projected Hardware Sales As It Prepares For PS6 Launch In Next Fiscal Year
3 days ago
Sony Interactive Entertainment will have the memory supply to meet its projected hardware sales as it prepares for the PS6 launch in the next fiscal year. In its second quarter Fiscal Year 2026 consolidated financial report for the 3 months ended on September 30, 2026, Sony Group confirmed that it had reached an agreement with various suppliers on the quantity of memory needed to support its projected hardware sales in the next fiscal year. The announcement comes amid rising memory prices and growing concerns about supply constraints affecting the electronics industry. “Regarding memory procurement for next fiscal year, based on discussions held so far with various suppliers, we have aligned on the quantity of memory needed for our projected hardware unit sales,” the company revealed.