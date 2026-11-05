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How to effectively use visuals in your presentation
4 days ago
This is episode 11 of the animated series, “Public Speaking 101.” Ideas change everything — and since language lets us share our ideas, learning how to use it well gives speakers the power to inspire people and even change how they think. This 11-episode course will teach you how to identify, develop, and share your best ideas, while mastering essential communication skills along the way. [Directed by Tolga Yıldız, Kozmonot Animation Studio].