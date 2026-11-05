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Xbox Reportedly Froze Hiring At Arkane, Then Used The Resultant Marvel’s Blade Delay As A Reason To Shut Down The Studio
4 days ago
Xbox froze hiring at Arkane Studios, then used the resultant Marvel’s Blade delay as a reason to shut down the studio, it is claimed. According to a statement published by STJV, the union representing Arkane Studios employees, Xbox froze hiring at the studio for 19 months, artificially creating delays and additional costs in the production of Marvel’s Blade that were subsequently used as a reason to shut down the studio.