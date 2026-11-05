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Southport Senior Building temporarily closed after inspection finds multiple violations
By WWAY News,5 days ago
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport has temporarily closed its Senior Building following a recent inspection that identified several violations. According to the city, the building, located on Fodale Avenue, was deemed unsafe for public occupancy and is closed effective immediately until further notice. The city has...