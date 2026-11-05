undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TDOT asking for public input on I-40/I-75 congestion study, including lane widening, Choice Lanes options
By Josh Jarnagin,5 days ago
TDOT is seeking public comment through Nov. 26 on a completed study outlining lane widening and elevated Choice Lanes along the I-40/I-75 corridor in West Knoxville. The corridor is one of East Tennessee’s most-traveled routes, plagued by daily bottlenecks and peak-hour delays. The public comment window runs through Nov....